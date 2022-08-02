Catholic World News

Kansas officials expect record turnout as abortion amendment campaign nears finish line

August 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on Topeka Capital-Journal

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, Kansas’s highest court discovered a right to abortion in the state constitution. On August 2, voters across the state will decide whether to enact the Value Them Both Amendment, which would nullify the decision and permit legislators to pass laws that regulate abortion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!