Canadian bishops see papal visit as ‘significant milestone on the path of healing and reconciliation’

August 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of Pope Francis’s apostolic journey to Canada, the Canadian Catholic of Catholic Bishops thanked Pope Francis for his visit.



The bishops also pledged to be guided by five requests made by members of indigenous communities, including greater transparency with residential school records, support in addressing “the issue of Indigenous artifacts housed at the Vatican Museum,” and affirmation of the rights of indigenous peoples.

