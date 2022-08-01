Catholic World News

Appeals court turns down parents’ bid to save ‘Archie’

August 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: An English appeals court has rejected a bid to stop the removal of life-support systems from young Archie Battersbee, leaving the boy’s parents with only a final appeal to the country’s supreme court.



At an emergency hearing on August 1, the Court of Appeal decided that it would be in the best interest of the comatose 12-year-old boy to allow his death.



The hearing came after the UN’s Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities filed an injunction against the removal of life support. Administrators at Royal London Hospital had said that they would take that step on August 1.

