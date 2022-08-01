Catholic World News

Bishops contrasting steps to implement Traditionis Custodes

August 01, 2022

Two American prelates have taken sharply contrasting steps to implement the provisions of Traditionis Custodes.

In the Diocese of Arlington, Virginia, Bishop Michael Burbidge has announced that the number of parishes celebrating the traditional Latin Mass will be slashed from 21 to 8. Only three of those parishes will be allowed to celebrate the traditional liturgy in the church; in the others it will be scheduled in less desirable locations. And in the three parishes were the normal celebration of the Latin Mass will continue, the permission will last for only two years—a term that may be extended, with Vatican permission, if the parishes demonstrate that they are working to move worshippers toward the Novus Ordo.

In the Archdiocese of Portland, Oregon, however, Archbishop Alexander Sample has announced: “The 1962 Missal remains authorized for use” in the archdiocese. In announcing his policy, Archbishop Sample noted that in the letter accompanying the release of <i>Traditionis Custodes</i>, Pope Francis gave diocesan bishops the responsibility for applying the norms of the document to their particular situations. Reporting that the celebration of the traditional liturgy was not causing division within the Catholic community in Portland, Archbishop Sample said that it would continue. He appointed an episcopal vicar to oversee the use of the traditional liturgy.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!