Indonesian government revises text after Catholic complaint

July 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Indonesia plans to revise a textbook on civic education, after the country’s Catholic bishops complained of a doctrinal inaccuracy.



The textbook on religion—offered in Indonesia’s schools as part of a curriculum that promotes religious coexistence—contained a section on the doctrine of the Trinity that Catholic leaders found ambiguous at best. The government’s ministry of education has announced that the text will be withdrawn and corrected.

