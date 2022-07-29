Catholic World News

Terrorists close off access to churches in Burkina Faso

July 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Many Catholics are unable to receive the sacraments, and humanitarian services are unavailable, because of terrorist activities in Burkina Faso, a missionary reports.



“No place is accessible,” Father Pierre Balima told the Fides news service. Churches and schools are closed, priests are unable to travel to villages to celebrate Mass, and the fear of murder and kidnapping by terrorists confines people to their homes.



European missionaries were advised to leave the region, and to close down parishes. But Father Balima says: “The proposal was rejected by the bishop and all the priests. We continue our mission, even if with many limitations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!