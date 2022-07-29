Catholic World News

Dobbs decision seen as boost for parental rights

July 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, attorney Michael Toth argues that the logic of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in the Dobbs case could give a powerful boos to the cause of parental rights in education.



In the majority decision of the Dobbs case, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that individual rights deserve protection when they are “deeply rooted in this nation’s history and tradition.” The rights of parents to control their children’s education fall into that category, Toth reasons.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

