Catholic woman is opposition’s vice-presidential nominee in India

July 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic woman, Margaret Alva, has been nominated by the country’s opposition party to be vice-president of India.



Alva, who has served five terms in parliament and held several different government portfolios, is only the 2nd Christian to be nominated for a top constitutional post since India became an independent democracy.



She recently stirred controversy by charging that members of the opposition frequently changed their phone numbers, fearful that “Big Brother” was listening to their conversations—an apparent reference to the power of the ruling Hindu-nationalist BJP party.

