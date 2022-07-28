Catholic World News

New candor from Vatican’s ‘foreign minister’

July 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s Secretary for Relations with States, has made several unusually candid public statements recently, notes Ed Condon of The Pillar.



The Vatican’s top foreign-affairs official, who has always been circumspect in his public statements, has with the last month made blunt observations about the threat to Church unity posed by the German Synodal Path, the meager gains from the Vatican’s secret agreement with China, and the Pope’s declining health.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!