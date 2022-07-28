Catholic World News

Pope repeats condemnation of ‘deplorable’ residential schools

July 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis again decried the “deplorable system” of the residential schools during an address to Canadian political leaders on July 27.



The Pope said: “The Holy See and the local Catholic communities are concretely committed to promoting the indigenous cultures,” adding that the Church wishes “to renew the relationship between the Church and the indigenous peoples.”



In his talk the Pope subtly reminded the country’s political leaders that the government, which set up the residential-school program, also bears responsibility for abuses.



The Pope also used the occasion to make a broader point about acceptance of other cultures, saying that governments should avoid “the rhetoric of fear with regard to immigrants.”

