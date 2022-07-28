Catholic World News

Italian priest rebuked for celebrating Mass on floating lawn chair

July 28, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian priest who came under critical fire after he celebrated Mass on a floating lawn chair has admitted that he was “perhaps imprudent.”



Father Mattia Bernasconi, who wore a bathing suit for the Mass, celebrated at a summer camp for teenage boys, drew a mild rebuke from the Archdiocese of Crotone-Santa Severina, which issued a statement that priests should “maintain the minimum decorum and care for symbols necessitated by the very nature of liturgical celebrations.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!