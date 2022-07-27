Catholic World News

Anglican leader scraps statement confirming male-female marriage

July 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Under pressure from liberal clerics, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Justin Welby, has announced that a statement on human sexuality will be rewritten before it is presented to the Lambeth Conference.



The statement was denounced by liberal bishops because it defines marriage as a union “between a man and a woman,” and concludes that “same-gender marriage is not permissible.”



The drive for acceptance of homosexual marriage has split the worldwide Anglican community. Anglican bishops from Africa have declined to participate in the Lambeth Conference because their English and American counterparts endorse homosexual unions.

