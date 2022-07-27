Catholic World News

Chile’s bishops warn against new constitutional proposal

July 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Chile have issued a caution about a proposed new constitution for the country, voicing their fears that the draft would endanger religious freedom.



The bishops pointed out that in the draft, the guarantee of religious freedom is limited by a phrase that religious observance must be “in conformity with the law.” They also noted that conscientious objection is not protected.



At the same time, the bishops remarked the constitution advances a “right” to abortion, and “a radical theory of gender.”

