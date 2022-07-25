Catholic World News

Abortion a ‘human rights issue’ more than a religious issue, Archbishop Naumann says

July 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Reason alone is sufficient to know that it is wrong to destroy an innocent human life,” Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS) said in response to claims that the Church is seeking to impose Catholicism on Kansas through an upcoming referendum on a pro-life state constitutional amendment.

