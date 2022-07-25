Catholic World News

Church protests India’s apathy toward coastal erosion

July 25, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas Netto of Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), the capital of the southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map), launched an “indefinite protest” against the state’s Communist-led government for its refusal to address coastal erosion and to assist workers displaced by it.



“We have at least 500 families who lost everything and have taken refuge with relatives and friends,” said Auxiliary Bishop Christudas Rajappan.

