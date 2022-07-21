Catholic World News

Federal court halts enforcement of San Francisco’s permit requirement for park church services

July 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Siding with two evangelical Christians, a federal district court has ruled that San Francisco’s requirement of a permit for religious services in public parks is an unconstitutional violation of First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and free exercise of religion.

