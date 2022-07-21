Catholic World News

Pope Francis receives Prince, Princess of Monaco

July 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Prince Albert II of Monaco and his consort, Princess Charlene, met with Pope Francis on July 20.



Located in Western Europe, Monaco is a principality of 31,000 (map) that is 85% Christian (82% Catholic) and 2% Jewish. Catholicism is the nation’s official religion.



Vatican News reported on the gifts that were exchanged but not on the topics that were discussed during the 25-minute audience. Some secular media reports focused on Princess Charlene’s decision to wear black, rather than the white that some queens and princesses are traditionally permitted to wear during an audience with the Pope.

