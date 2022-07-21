Catholic World News

+Father Diego Fares, SJ, 66

July 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Diego Fares, an Argentine Jesuit writer and philosophy professor particularly esteemed by Pope Francis, died on July 19 at the age of 66, following a long illness. As a Jesuit provincial, the future Pontiff received Fares into the Society of Jesus in 1976, and he visited the dying priest on July 10, to “show his closeness,” according to a L’Osservatore Romano article.



A contributing editor of the influential journal La Civiltà Cattolica, Father Fares also wrote, or coauthored, a number of books. On Holy Thursday 2018, Pope Francis gave Father Fares’s Dieci cose che papa Francesco propone ai sacerdoti [10 Things Pope Francis Proposes to Priests] to the priests of the Diocese of Rome.

