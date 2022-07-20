Catholic World News

Michigan governor will veto funding for pregnancy help

July 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has announced that she will use her line-item veto to eliminate funding for pregnancy-help centers and adoption agencies from the state budget.



Whitmer said that she would delete the $20 million earmarked to help pregnant women continue their pregnancies because the pregnancy-help centers do not offer abortion services.

