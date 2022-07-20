Louisiana bishops, pro-life group endorse ‘emergency contraceptive’ pill
July 20, 2022
» Continue to this story on LifeSite News
CWN Editor's Note: Both the Louisiana bishops’ conference and Louisiana Right to Life lent their support to state legislation that requires hospitals to provide the “emergency contraceptive” pill to rape victims.
The legislation, which restricts abortion in the state, provides that the emergency contraceptive should be dispensed only after a negative pregnancy test. But moral theologians have observed that the pills can still have an abortifacient effect if fertilization occurs after the test.
To complicate matters, the emergency contraceptive pills are already available over-the-counter in Louisiana, without requiring a prescription.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!