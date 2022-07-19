Catholic World News

Ahead of papal visit, Canadian bishops begin payouts to indigenous communities

July 19, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In September 2021, the Canadian bishops announced a $30 million ($23.2M US dollars) national financial pledge to support healing and reconciliation initiatives, following reports that Canadian Catholic institutions had raised less than $4 million toward a similar $25 million pledge made in 2006.



On July 18, the bishops’ conference announced that dioceses, over the past nine months, have contributed $4.6 million ($3.55M US dollars) toward the $30 million pledge.

