German lay leader: change ‘required’ in Church teaching on homosexuality
July 18, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Marc Frings, the general secretary of the Central Committee of German Catholics, has said that a change in official Church teaching on homosexuality is “urgently required.”
Frings—whose organization has joined with the German bishops’ conference to sponsor the Synodal Path—called for “the recognition of the equality and legitimacy of non-heterosexual orientations, their practices and relationships.” He said that the Church should “enable ‘safe spaces, where queerness can be lived”—but went on to say that this would be “only an intermediate step.”
Posted by: IM4HIM -
Today 12:09 PM ET USA
Just because someone wants something doesn't make it right. God made two sexes, male and female, which are both necessary to bear children and continue the human race. Homosexual activity is like driving down a one way street. It won't take you to a safe destination and may not always result in danger the first time you do it, but eventually it will. Likewise, homosexual activity will result in physical, mental, emotional and spiritual danger unless a person repents and resolves not to do it.