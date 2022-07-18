Catholic World News

Poll finds US Catholics split on Biden, lax on faith

July 18, 2022

A survey of Catholic voters in the US, conducted by the EWTN network and Real Clear Opinion Research, found that a small majority had an unfavorable opinion of President Biden. But the same poll found that most American Catholics do not attend Mass regularly, do not go to Confession, and do not accept fundamental Catholic doctrine.

The poll found that just 33% of Catholics attend Mass weekly, with another 14% attending monthly—leaving a majority who rarely if ever attend. A full 35% of those surveyed said that they never go to Confession, while another 37% say that they confess once a year. And only 50% believe that Jesus is present in the Eucharist, while 38% see the Eucharist as merely a symbol.

On political issues, 53% have an unfavorable view of President Biden, while 45% are favorable. Somewhat surprisingly, the results are nearly the same when that question is posed to the Catholics who attend Mass weekly.

A bare majority of likely Catholic voters—53% said that they would be unlikely to support a candidate who favors taxpayer-funded abortions. A much stronger majority—74%—said they would be more likely to support candidates who would increase border security.

The poll discovered serious concern about recent attacks on Catholic churches and on pregnancy-help centers, with over 80% expressing concerns on both issues.

