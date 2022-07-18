Catholic World News

With Mary’s eyes, see Jesus in others, Pope tells Dominican nation in jubilee message

July 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message to the people of the Dominican Republic to mark the Altagracian jubilee year, which commemorates the 100th anniversary of the crowning of the image of the Virgin of Altagracia.



“The loving gaze of the Mother contemplating the Child who sleeps trustfully on her lap is an invitation for us to learn to see, through her eyes, Jesus present in our neighbors, and to remember that we are part of the same human family called to live together in fraternity and solidarity,” the Pope wrote in his message.



“The Virgin of Altagracia has been for the Dominican people a source of unity in difficult moments, a sure hand that supports them in the setbacks that arise in their daily lives,” he added. “With her protection and shelter, she urges us to care for and keep burning the flame of hope that our elders bequeathed to us in faith, and to pass it on to others with humility, trusting in the Lord’s grace.”

