Pro-life pregnancy clinic hired 24-hour security, shut down mobile clinic, director says in Senate hearing

July 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on A Post-Roe America: The Legal Consequences of the Dobbs Decision.



“Pregnancy care centers from coast to coast are being targeted for violent assaults of vandalism, and hateful attacks online and in the media,” Heidi Matzke, Executive Director of Alternatives Pregnancy Center in Sacramento, said in her testimony. “We have been forced to hire 24-hour on site security. We have had to reinforce doors and bullet-proof our walls.”



“Pro-abortion groups, including one calling itself Jane’s Revenge, have claimed credit for firebombing a pro-life organization in Madison, Wisconsin, and numerous other firebombings, attacks, and acts of vandalism against pro-life groups in more than a dozen states,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) added.

