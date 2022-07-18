Catholic World News

Jesuit who was missionary in rural Germany is beatified

July 18, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Johann Philipp Jeningen, SJ (1642-1704) was beatified in Ellwangen, Germany, on July 16.



Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, of Luxembourg presided at the beatification Mass (video). During the pontificates of Pope Benedict and Pope Francis, the Prefect of the Dicastery (formerly Congregation) for the Causes of Saints has customarily presided.



Blessed Jeningen “exercised his ministry among the rural populations of the Duchy of Württemberg,” Pope Francis said on July 17. “A tireless preacher of the Gospel, he reached people of every social class, inspired by a great apostolic spirit and a special Marian devotion. May the example of this priest help us to feel the joy of sharing the Gospel with our brothers.”

