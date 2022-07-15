Catholic World News

Texas files suit to block Biden administration roles on abortion

July 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The state of Texas has filed suit to stop the enforcement of new federal rules, promulgated by the Biden administration, that would require doctors to perform abortions in cases deemed emergencies.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said that the federal regulation conflicts with the recent Supreme Court ruling in the Dobbs case, which gave states the responsibility for regulating abortion.

