Mass protests around the world go without media coverage

July 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Federalist offers a rundown of the mass public protests that are occurring in nations all around the world, but not receiving coverage in the American mainstream media. Demonstrations against government policies have drawn over 100,000 participants in France and Spain, a staggering 50 million in India, and prompted the resignation of the government leadership in Sri Lanka.

