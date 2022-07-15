Catholic World News

Canadian government providing $27M in funding during papal visit

July 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: During the Pope’s upcoming apostolic journey to Canada, the Canadian government is spending over $35M Canadian dollars ($26.8M US dollars), the Canadian Press reported.



According to the report, most of the funding will be spent by Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations for “community-led activities, ceremonies, and travel for survivors.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

