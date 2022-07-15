Catholic World News

Journalist reflects on ‘puzzle of Peter’s Pence and the Vatican London deal’

July 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “When the Vatican confirmed it was selling its shares of a London property for $223 million in a July 1 statement, it made a point of saying the surprising losses incurred – estimated to run to a staggering $119 million — in no way touched ‘Peter’s Pence or the donations of the faithful,’” writes Andrea Gagliarducci. “Why this clarification? Was money intended to aid the poor misused in the deal?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!