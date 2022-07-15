Catholic World News

Report estimates nuns saved 26,000 Asian women from trafficking through prevention, rescue

July 15, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 2009, Talitha Kum is an international network of consecrated life against trafficking in persons.



“Prevention was the Asian networks’ priority,” said Sister Abby Avelino, director of Talitha Kum Asia. “It was fostered through training and awareness-raising campaigns in schools, parishes, and local communities, targeting especially women, youth, religious, tribal communities, and migrant workers.”

