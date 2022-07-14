Catholic World News

Evangelize as the saints taught, Pope tells religious orders

CWN Editor's Note: At a July 14 audience with members of male religious orders, Pope Francis said that all Christians have a duty to evangelize, but religious communities have a special duty, defined by their particular charisms.



In seeking ways to evangelize, the Pope said, “there is no need to dwell on abstract theories, but rather it is better to learn from the saints.” The founders of religious orders, he said, show the way that community should pursue its mission.



The Pope also warned the men against gossip in religious communities. He said that “chit-chat destroys—not only the community, it destroys itself.”



Pope Francis remarked that his address was a break from summer schedule. He explained that he made time for this audience—although he had cancelled most audiences during the month of July—because of the importance of meeting with religious who are in Rome for their general chapter meetings.

