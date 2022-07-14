Catholic World News

Iraqi patriarch seeks coexistence with Shi’ites

July 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphel Sako has told Shi’Ite Muslims that people of different faiths must learn to live together amicably in Iraq.



At a two-day conference on Catholics and Shi’ites, the Iraqi prelate said: “We must commit ourselves to promoting dialogue and friendship.” He added: “Citizenship and coexistence are a natural right, not a secondary element to be tolerated.”

