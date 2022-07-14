Catholic World News

Father of alleged victim files suit against Cardinal Pell

July 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The father of a boy who was allegedly molested by Cardinal George Pell has filed suit agains the Australian prelate, claiming that he suffered psychological damage when he learned about the abuse.



Although Australia’s top court threw out the cardinal’s conviction on abuse charges, noting that the evidence did not support the accusation, the father’s lawyer observes that the standards of evidence are less rigorous in civil lawsuits.



The boy in question (who is not identified in the Australian media because of protective laws) died in 2014 without making an accusation against the cardinal. But another alleged victim claimed that the two had been molested while they were serving as choirboys.

