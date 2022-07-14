Catholic World News

Dick’s faces legal complaint for policy funding employees’ abortions

July 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: America First Legal Dick’s Sporting Goods has filed a federal complaint against Dick’s Sporting Goods, challenging the corporation’s offer to reimburse employees for travel expenses incurred in obtaining abortions.



The complaint, filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, charges that Dick’s is engaged in illegal discrimination, since the same benefit is now offered to employees who continue their pregnancies. The 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1978 Pregnancy Discrimination Act prohibit discrimination on the basis of pregnancy status.

