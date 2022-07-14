Catholic World News

Metropolitan Gudziak: Pope’s rhetoric about the war is getting tougher

July 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Borys Gudziak, the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Archbishop of Philadelphia, said in an interview that “the Pope is not a naive pacifist.”



“I think he is guided by the Gospel truths and grows in understanding because his rhetoric becomes clearer in condemning atrocities,” the prelate added. “I think the Pope understands that there is a sin behind this.”



Archbishop Gudziak described Russian society as “sick; it has a pathological defect.”

