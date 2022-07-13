Catholic World News

Pope committed to Ukraine trip; date uncertain

July 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis definitely plans to visit Ukraine, although the trip is not yet scheduled, the Vatican’s top diplomatic official has disclosed.



Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States, said that the Pope wishes to travel to Ukraine, hoping to advance the cause of peace there, but “the when and how we do not know.”



The archbishop said that the war in Ukraine represents a failure in diplomacy. He revealed that when he was chosen for his current post, Pope Francis told him “that he did not want a diplomacy that reacts but foresees things: a preventive diplomacy.”

