San Antonio archbishop says exploitation of poor, migrants is ‘grave’

July 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: At the funeral Mass that followed the San Antonio trailer deaths Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller decried “traders of death who consider lives as merchandise ... The exploitation of the poor, and in particular of migrants — who flee dramatic situations in search of opportunities and hope — is particularly grave.”



“The carnage by abandonment — whether intentional or negligent — of our 53 brothers and sisters … is one of those sins that cry to heaven,” he added.

