Indigenous priest appointed to key role for papal visit to Canada

July 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Cristino Bouvette, 36, has been named national liturgical director of the Pope’s apostolic journey to Canada.



The Calgary priest is “Italian through his mother and Cree and Métis through his father,” according to the report. “His kokum, or grandmother, was a residential school survivor.”



“When I get the sense that a lot of people are counting on me to say or do just the right thing at just the right time — that is the heavier burden,” he said. “I immediately knew I did not want to do it,” but “this new role is something that I think is uniquely suited to me. If in God’s providence he’s set things up for me to be part of it that way, I’m honored to do so.”

