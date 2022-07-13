Catholic World News

Pope encourages Catholic-Pentecostal dialogue

July 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message, dated July 8 and published July 12, to the members of the Commission for Catholic-Pentecostal Dialogue in commemoration of the dialogue’s 50th anniversary.



“Over the past fifty years, the Commission, through dialogue and reflection, has journeyed together in order to build bonds of friendship, solidarity and mutual understanding between Catholics and Pentecostals,” Pope Francis said. “It is my hope that this important anniversary will strengthen these bonds and renew your zeal to proclaim, as missionary disciples, the joy of the Gospel in the ecclesial community and in society as a whole.”

