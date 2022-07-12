Catholic World News

USCCB official predicts greater pressure on Church

July 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The director of the US bishops’ Office of International Justice and Peace foresees an increasing “push for policies that the Church thinks run contrary to the innate human dignity of the human person.”



Lucas Koach, speaking at a Heritage Foundation forum, said that the US government is putting pressure on other countries—particularly the recipients of American aid—to promote a view of human nature and human sexuality that directly contradicts Christian moral teaching. That effort, he said, “has been growing and becoming less veiled,” and suggests more direct clashes between Church leaders and secular political authorities.

