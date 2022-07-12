Catholic World News

Oklahoma archbishop says Church must do more to help pregnant women

July 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an opinion column published by the Wall Street Journal, Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City writes that Christians must recognize a “commitment to create alternatives to abortion and ultimately to make it unthinkable.”



After the Dobbs decision, the archbishop argues, the Church should expand its work to help women, offering alternatives to abortion.



Archbishop Coakley notes that government policies have caused several Catholic agencies to suspend work that would provide such alternatives:





Before the decision in Fulton, several Catholic foster-care and adoption ministries in the U.S.—including in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and the District of Columbia—closed their doors when local and state governments demanded they endorse same-sex relationships.

The archbishop says that Church agencies should now redouble their efforts "and reinvigorate these life-affirming ministries to serve children in need."

