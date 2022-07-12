Catholic World News

Pope Francis assures Ukrainian Greek Catholic bishops of prayers, ‘involvement’ to end war

July 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a letter to the bishops of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, who have gathered for a weeklong synod in Przemysl, Poland.



“I unite spiritually with your suffering, assuring you of my prayers and involvement, which, considering the current situation, do not appear in the media,” the Pope wrote. “I pray that your Church and your People, who are animated by the power of the sacraments and look to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, do not lose Christian hope in a better tomorrow.”



The Pope also asked the Eastern-rite bishops to remain close to their flock.

