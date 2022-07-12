Catholic World News

Biden says he’s mulling health emergency for abortion access

July 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: President Joe Biden said on July 10 that he may declare a public health emergency in order to free up federal funds to help mothers abort their children.



Two days earlier, Jen Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council, said that declaring a public health emergency “didn’t seem like a great option. When we looked at the public health emergency, we learned a couple things: One is that it doesn’t free very many resources ... And it also doesn’t release a significant amount of legal authority.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!