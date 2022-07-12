Catholic World News

Pope makes appeals for Sri Lanka, Libya, Ukraine

July 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The three appeals came at the conclusion of the Pope’s July 10 Angelus address.



“I unite myself to the sorrow of the people of Sri Lanka who continue to suffer the effects of political and economic instability,” the Pope said in reference to the nation’s economic crisis. “Together with the bishops of the country, I renew my appeal for peace and I implore those who have authority not to ignore the cry of the poor and the necessities of the people.”



The Pope also offered “a special thought to the people of Libya, in particular to the young people and to all those who are suffering because of the serious social and economic problems in the country,” and expressed “closeness to the Ukrainian people, who are daily tormented by the brutal attacks that the ordinary people are paying for.”



“I pray for all the families, especially for the victims, the wounded, those who are sick,” he said. “I pray for the elderly and for the children. May God show the way to put an end to this senseless war.”

