New Vatican interview series on Ukraine war emphasizes need for negotiations

July 12, 2022

Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, has begun what the dicastery describes as “a series of in-depth interviews analyzing Pope Francis’ words on the war in Ukraine and possible solutions for negotiation.”

On July 5, Tornielli interviewed Father Gaël Giraud, SJ. The French economist emphasized the need for negotiations, “or it will be total destruction.”

On July 11, Tornielli interviewed Lucio Caracciolo, the editor-in-chief of the Italian geopolitical journal Limes. Caracciolo called for a truce: “I’m only talking about a stop to the fighting, so that we may end shooting and bombing, in the hope that this truce could then become, for lack of alternatives, if not a permanent datum, at least a very prolonged datum, on the Korean model.”

Each interview concluded with a disclaimer: “the opinions expressed by our interviewees cannot be attributed to the Holy See.”

