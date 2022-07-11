Catholic World News

September beatification set for ‘Smiling Pope’ John Paul I

July 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The beatification of Pope John Paul I will take place on September 4, the Vatican has announced.



Pope Francis is schedule to preside at the beatification ceremony for the “Smiling Pope,” born Albino Luciani, whose 33-day pontificate is the shortest in modern history.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!