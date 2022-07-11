Vatican newspaper sees ‘planet split in half’ by climate change
July 11, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “A planet split in half,” L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its July 9 edition to “the devastation of climate change, between floods and drought.”
“The drought that inexorably dries up the soil, and the floods that devastate crops, infrastructures, entire villages and cities” are “the two faces of climate change,” wrote Giada Aquilino, who cited weather events in Australia, France, Italy, Portugal, and the Horn of Africa.
Posted by: IM4HIM -
Jul. 11, 2022 11:33 AM ET USA
The planet is split in half on whether or not to believe the extreme views being pushed in the media. Yes, we need to be better stewards of God's creation but there are many large forces at work which impact our climate that are out of our control. The Earth's temperature has risen and fallen over time and probably will always do so regardless of mankind's activities.