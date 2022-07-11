Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper sees ‘planet split in half’ by climate change

July 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “A planet split in half,” L’Osservatore Romano devoted the most prominent front-page coverage in its July 9 edition to “the devastation of climate change, between floods and drought.”



“The drought that inexorably dries up the soil, and the floods that devastate crops, infrastructures, entire villages and cities” are “the two faces of climate change,” wrote Giada Aquilino, who cited weather events in Australia, France, Italy, Portugal, and the Horn of Africa.

