Pope plans two September trips in Italy: to Assisi and Matera

July 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will make two trips within Italy, on consecutive days in late September, the Vatican has announced.



On September 24 the Pope will visit Assisi, to participate in a conference on the “Economy of Fransesco.” The following day he will travel to Matera, in southern Italy, for the conclusion of the 27th National Eucharistic Congress.



Both trips will be day-long outings, with the Pontiff traveling by helicopter, leaving in the morning and returning to Rome the same evening.

