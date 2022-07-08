Catholic World News

Holy See becomes party to UN climate-change convention

July 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See has formally accepted the terms of the UN’s climate-change convention.



On July 6, Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, the Vatican’s permanent observer at the UN, submitted the documents making the Holy See a party to the convention. A Vatican statement indicated a desire “to contribute and to give its moral support to the efforts of all states to cooperate, in accordance with their common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in an effective and appropriate response to the challenges posed by climate change to humanity and to our common home.”

